Parwanoo – In a concerted effort to curb the use of banned plastic items, the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board Regional Office and Municipal Council Office Parwanoo conducted a joint challan cum awareness campaign on Sunday evening.

The campaign, aimed at enforcing strict regulations against the use of prohibited plastic items, targeted vegetable vendors in the region. A total of 38 vendors were inspected during the campaign, resulting in the issuance of 07 challans, amounting to Rs 3500/-. The penalties were imposed on vendors found violating the ban on specific plastic items.

The joint initiative by the Pollution Control Board and Municipal Council is part of a broader strategy to create awareness and enforce environmental regulations in the state. Plastic pollution has been a growing concern, and such campaigns play a crucial role in sensitizing the public and ensuring compliance with anti-plastic measures.

The recovered contraband, consisting of the banned plastic items, was handed over to the Municipal Council of Parwanoo for proper disposal. This step is integral to preventing further environmental harm and ensuring the proper management of plastic waste.

Authorities involved in the campaign emphasized the need for collective responsibility in preserving the environment. The awareness component of the campaign sought to educate both vendors and consumers about the environmental hazards posed by banned plastic items and encouraged the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives.