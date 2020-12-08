Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 14 Covid deaths and 504 positive cases on Tuesday while 808 positive patients have fully recovered.

In the state 4 deaths have been reported from Mandi district, 3 deaths from Kangra district, 2 deaths each from Hamirpur, Chamba and Shimla districts while one death has been reported from Solan district.

The state has reported 504 new positive covid cases and out of it, Shimla district has reported highest 115 and Mandi district has tested 110 positive cases. Kangra 65, Kinnaur 59, Solan 40, Chamba 29, 21 each in Hamirpur, Sirmour, Bilaspur 17, Kullu 13, Una 12 and Lahaul-Spiti 2.

Himachal Pradesh has total 46,201 positive cases of which 7,577 cases are active, 37,837 patients have recovered, 743 patients have died while 34 have migrated out. So far state has tested 5,84,624 persons , for Covid-19 till today of which 5,36,467 persons have been tested negative while results of 1956 samples are awaited.