Shimla – In a significant move aimed at boosting tourism and enhancing the overall experience of tourists, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the State Government would be reducing the Special Road Tax (SRT) and other levies on tourist buses, tempo travellers, and commercial tourist vehicles. This announcement came during a meeting with the delegation of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association held at Oak Over.

The Government’s decision to reconsider the recently issued notification regarding Special Road Tax is seen as a proactive measure to encourage more tourists to visit the state. Chief Minister Sukhu stated that the government is committed to providing a welcoming environment for tourists, and the reduction in road taxes is a step in the right direction.

To further facilitate tourists, the State Government is set to establish a dedicated tourist helpline, which will be linked to the existing toll-free 1100 helpline number. This move is expected to make it easier for tourists to seek assistance and information during their visits.

Furthermore, the government is considering the formulation of a Homestay policy, which will provide additional options for tourists seeking accommodation. This policy aims to enhance the convenience and choices available to tourists, making their stay in the state more comfortable.

In addition to these measures, the government is taking steps to strengthen the road infrastructure across the state. This initiative includes the development of heliports in all districts, which will provide tourists with efficient connectivity options. As part of this plan, the government is also contemplating the construction of another Heliport in Shimla, which is expected to increase the number of tourists visiting the city and bolster tourism activities in the region.

The Chief Minister stressed that the government’s primary goal is to attract a record number of tourists, aiming for an annual footfall of five crore visitors. To achieve this, the state is actively working on improving and expanding its tourism infrastructure.

To ensure a longer and more enjoyable stay for tourists, the government is focused on equipping tourist destinations with world-class facilities. One notable development includes the implementation of UV/ultra-filtration technology to provide tourists and residents with safe and pure drinking water. This phased approach aims to offer clean and reliable water sources, enhancing the overall quality of life for people in the state.