Bilaspur – In a groundbreaking development for Bilaspur, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has laid the foundation stone for the first Digital Library of Himachal Pradesh in the Roda sector, Bilaspur. With a projected budget of three crore rupees, this innovative venture aims to bridge the knowledge gap and make educational resources more accessible to the residents of Bilaspur.

The digital library is set to be a pivotal addition to the region, revolutionizing the way people access educational materials. Through a wide array of digital documents available for online perusal, this state-of-the-art facility will open up new opportunities for learning and research.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed his vision for the digital library, emphasizing its significance in enhancing educational opportunities for all residents, irrespective of their geographical location. “Education is the cornerstone of progress,” he said during his visit, adding, “We are committed to ensuring that every citizen has access to knowledge. This digital library is just the beginning.”

What makes this digital library initiative even more promising is its plan for expansion. Chief Minister Sukhu revealed that the government is committed to establishing more digital libraries in ten different Panchayats across the Bilaspur district. This visionary step aims to bring the benefits of a digital library closer to rural communities, providing them with the tools to thrive in the digital age.

To ensure the successful execution of this ambitious project, the Himachal Pradesh State Electronic Development Corporation has been entrusted with the task.

As Chief Minister Sukhu laid the foundation stone for this groundbreaking initiative, he underscored its transformative potential. He believes that the Digital Library of Bilaspur will not only serve as a repository of knowledge but also as a catalyst for personal and community growth.