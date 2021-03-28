Shimla: The state has recorded 277 new positive cases and 3 Covid patients have died in the last 24 hours.

As per the NHM, Kangra district has tested 92 new positive cases, highest in the state. Shimla 45, Una 37, Solan 34, Bilapsur 30, Hamirpur 16, Sirmour 11, Mandi 7, Chamba and Kinnaur 2 each and Kullu district reported 1 virus case on Sunday.

157 Covid patients have recovered and now active caseload in the state is 2,478.

NHM has reported 3 Covid deaths in last 24 hours from Kullu, Kangra and Bilapsur districts.

Total covid positive cases have reached to 62,660 of which 59,138 patients have recuperated and 1023 have died from the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Covid cases are on the steep rise nationwide. As per an official report, a total of 62,714 new positive cases were reported nationwide. Seven States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported a high number of COVID daily new cases as these states account for 81.46% of the daily new cases registered in the last 24 hours.