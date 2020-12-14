Shimla: Keeping in view the Corona pandemic, the state government has decided to continue with the existing night curfew in the four districts including Shimla Mandi, Kullu and Kangra till 5 January, 2021.

The night curfew will continue to remain from 9.00 pm till 6.00 am.

The decision was taken here on Monday during Cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Jai Ram Thakur.

It was also decided to continue with the existing Covid-19 Standard Operating Protocol (SOP), which includes number of gathering of people upto 50 for any social gathering.

Cabinet also gave its approval to grant ex post facto permission to operationalize ‘make shift hospitals’ at Shimla, Nalagarh, Tanda and Nerchowk in public interest at a cost of Rs. 1.37 crore, Rs. 2.36 crore, Rs. 3.44 crore and Rs. 6.11 crore respectively, out of which 50 percent funds have been provided to CSIR/CBRI Roorkee in advance.