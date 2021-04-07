Shimla: Keeping in view the spike in Covid-19 cases, the State Executive Committee for management of Covid-19 has issued orders to limit the number of persons in social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political gatherings and other congregations.

The orders have been implemented with immediate effect and will remain in force till further orders.

As per the new orders, the number of persons in open spaces/grounds in areas outside containment zones, keeping the size of the ground/space will be 50 percent of the capacity subject to maximum of 200 persons. In closed spaces in area outside the containment zone, the number of persons allowed would be 50 percent of the hall capacity subject to maximum of 50 persons.

Solan Market

Chief Secretary said that strict observance of social distancing, wearing of face cover/mask, provision of thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser would be mandatory in all such venues.

“Organizers would be responsible to ensure compliance with these conditions and other SOPs issued by the government” he further ordered.

The respective District Magistrates/Superintendents of Police directed to take adequate measures to implement these orders with the support of all the PRIs and ULBs.

The state has witnessed sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in last 30 days. State has reported over 5000 cases in a month of March alone.