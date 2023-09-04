Shimla – The HP State Pollution Control Board’s Regional Laboratory in Shimla has secured accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

This accomplishment is the second such feat this year, following the Regional Laboratory in Paonta Sahib, which received similar accreditation in June.

The accreditation process was initiated after the implementation of the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 management system for wastewater testing by the Regional Laboratory in Shimla. During July 15-16, 2023, a two-member NABL team, comprising a Lead Assessor and a Technical Assessor, conducted the Final Assessment.

Dr. Pravin Sharma led Regional Laboratory team conducted wastewater tests for various parameters meticulously, adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Sanjay Gupta, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, extends his heartfelt congratulations to the entire Regional Laboratory Shimla team for this remarkable feat.