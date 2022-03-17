Kullu/Mandi: Two persons have been arrested with 177 grams of heroin in Kullu. In first incident, one person was arrested with 127.77 g heroin in Mandi.

The accused has been identified as Pawan Kumar (32), a resident of Chalayada village in Mandi district.

The accused was travelling in a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus en route to Mandi from Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Police stopped the bus for routine checking near Pulghrat. During checking, police recovered heroin from the possession of the accused.

Police immediately arrested the accused and seized the contraband.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the report and said that police is conducting the investigation. A case under section 21 of the NDPS act has been registered against the accused.

In another incident, a Delhi resident was arrested by police with 49 g heroin in Kullu.

The accused has been identified as Mukesh (34), a resident of Alipur, Delhi.

He was arrested by the police near Ramshila and was presented in court on Wednesday.

SP Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation. A case under section 21 and 25 of the NDPS act has been registered against the accused.