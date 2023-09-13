In a significant development that will bring smiles to the faces of forest corporation employees and nature enthusiasts alike, the Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation Ltd. has announced a host of measures aimed at improving the well-being of its workforce and bolstering its operational efficiency.

Three Percent DA Hike for Forest Corporation Employees

The highlight of the 213th meeting of the Board of Directors presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, was the unanimous decision to grant a three percent dearness allowance (DA) increase to the dedicated employees of the Forest Corporation. This decision, which takes effect from January 1, 2022, will undoubtedly provide much-needed financial relief to the diligent individuals who work tirelessly to protect and preserve the state’s rich natural heritage.

Bonus and Regularization of Services

The Board of Directors also displayed their appreciation for the dedication of the Forest Corporation’s employees by approving bonuses for the fiscal year 2022-23. Approximately 253 employees are set to benefit from this gesture, which recognizes their unwavering commitment to the organization’s goals.

Additionally, in a move that will provide job security to many, the board approved the regularization of services for eligible employees who have served as daily wagers for a minimum of four years. This not only rewards their dedication but also fosters a sense of stability within the organization.

Enhanced Daily Wage Rates and Recruitment of Van Mitras

Furthermore, recognizing the importance of daily wagers and part-time workers, the board decided to increase their daily wage rates, effective April 1, 2023. This progressive step aims to improve the livelihoods of those who contribute significantly to the corporation’s mission.

In a bid to address the shortage of staff and ensure efficient forest management, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the recruitment of 100 Van Mitras within the Forest Corporation. These dedicated individuals will play a vital role in mitigating staffing challenges and aiding in the organization’s conservation efforts.

Technological Advancements and Transparency Initiatives

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the need to embrace technology in the extraction and processing of forest produce, particularly resin. This forward-thinking approach not only enhances productivity but also ensures sustainable practices in the utilization of forest resources.

The Chief Minister also urged the Forest Corporation to digitize its operations, enabling quick and easy access to information for the public regarding essential forest products like fuelwood, timber, and resin. Such transparency initiatives promote accountability and provide valuable information to the residents of Himachal Pradesh.