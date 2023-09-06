Mandi: In a relentless move to maintain a secure and welcoming environment on its campus, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has taken decisive action against a recent incident of ragging. The institute has firmly enforced its Anti-Ragging Policy in response to the disturbing event.

The incident involved a group of B.Tech students who engaged in ragging activities with freshers. IIT Mandi formed a committee to investigate the incident. The committee identified a total of 72 students involved in the ragging activities and recommended disciplinary action which included a fine of Rs. 15,000 and 20 hours of community service; Rs. 20,000 and 40 hours of community service; Rs. 25,000 and 60 hours of community service.

Furthermore, a stringent measure has been taken against 10 students involved in the ragging incident. They have been suspended from both academic activities and access to hostel facilities until December 2023.

A spokesperson for IIT Mandi, in a press statement, reiterated the institute’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of every student on campus. They emphasized the importance of immediate reporting of such incidents to facilitate corrective actions and prevent any recurrence in the future.

