Shimla – The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in Himachal Pradesh launched a scathing attack on the incumbent Congress government, accusing it of failing to fulfill its pre-election promises and delivering on the expectations of the people. In a joint press conference held at the State Assembly, BJP State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur voiced their concerns and criticized the Congress government’s performance.

Dr. Rajeev Bindal termed the ten-month tenure of the Congress government as a period of disappointment and unfulfilled commitments. Bindal asserted that the government’s actions were in stark contrast to the aspirations and expectations of the people of Himachal Pradesh.

One of the most significant grievances raised by Bindal was the alleged hindrance of development in the state under the Congress government’s rule. He compared the present administration unfavourably to the previous BJP government led by Jairam Thakur, claiming that the current regime had clipped the wings of progress that Thakur had nurtured during his tenure.

A notable point of contention during the conference was the closure of over 1000 institutions in Himachal Pradesh under the Congress government’s watch. Bindal argued that this decision had adverse effects on the state’s socio-economic landscape and raised concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation. He cited incidents such as the Chamba massacre, cases of rape, firing, and misconduct against women as indicators of the government’s inability to maintain order.

Bindal did not mince words when he labelled the Congress government as a “government of deceit,” emphasizing that the promises made by Congress leaders before the elections had gone unfulfilled. To protest against what they perceive as betrayal, the BJP announced a massive demonstration scheduled for September 25th at Ambedkar Chowk Assembly in Shimla.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur continued to criticize the Congress government, this time focusing on the economic challenges faced by the people of Himachal Pradesh. Thakur highlighted high inflation rates and the doubling of cement prices in the state as evidence of the government’s failure to address economic issues.

Thakur also expressed concerns about a proposed tenfold increase in stamp duty, which he argued would impose further burdens on the already struggling populace. While acknowledging the role of the Central Government in providing crucial assistance to Himachal Pradesh, Thakur warned that without this support, the state’s circumstances would be even more dire.