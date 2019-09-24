Police to set up retail outlets of Indian Oil Corporation, profit to be spent on scholarships to meritorious students of police personnel

Shimla: To facilitate the police personnel and retired employees of the Police Department, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated the Central Police Canteen at Police Headquarters at Shimla.

The Canteen would provide products to 17,000 police personnel and retired 20,000 police families. He said that apart from getting quality products at subsidise rates, the families of police personnel would get the daily needs items at one place.

The Chief Minister directed the Police Department to explore the possibility of starting such service in rural areas also so that personnel’s serving in such areas could be benefitted from this service.

the State Government would provide three Force Traveller Vehicles for starting Mobile Canteens to facilitate the police personnel serving in rural areas of the State.

The State police would be allowed to set up retail outlets of Indian Oil Corporation on available police land such as police lines, Solan, Una, Bilaspur and Mandi and profit earned by operating these petrol pumps would be spent on providing scholarships to meritorious students of police personnel.

DGP S.R. Mardi welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion. He said that as many as 18 Canteens were functioning in all the districts of the State and two canteens would be opened soon. He said that sale of Rs eight crore has been registered in these canteens till date.