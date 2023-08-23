In a move to enhance transparency and fairness, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has announced the upcoming establishment of a brand-new Recruitment Commission. This commission will replace the former Himachal Pradesh State Staff Selection Commission, which was dissolved due to concerns over corruption and irregularities.

The decision follows recommendations from the Deepak Shanan Committee, which were presented in a recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhu. The committee’s suggestions aim to introduce structural integrity and honesty in the state’s recruitment procedures.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed the government’s commitment to ensuring a level playing field for all candidates, especially the youth of the state. The new commission will focus on merit-based selection processes, eradicating worries about leaks and improprieties. The goal is to minimize human involvement during exams and employ modern methods to maintain the integrity of the recruitment process.

The announcement has been met with anticipation as it signifies a fresh start for recruitment in Himachal Pradesh. With the new commission in place, the government aims to create a system that not only upholds transparency but also prevents any form of manipulation that could affect the future of the state’s youth.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, and other key officials were present during the announcement. The Deepak Shanan Committee is also set to submit a more detailed report soon, outlining the precise functions of the new commission.