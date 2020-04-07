Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has tested four more positive Coronavirus cases. All four positive cases are from Chamba district and had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

So far 11 positive cases have been reported in Tablighi Jamaat attendee. With this now state has 18 Coronavirus affected patients. 1 patient has recuperated and discharged from the Tanda Medical Hospital, while 2 have died.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases are increasing at alarming rate nationwide. So far 4778 cases have surfaced and 133 have lost their lives. Maharashtra is worse hit as tally has reached to 868 and 52 have killed from the virus as well. Tamil Nadu has tested 621 positive cases, while Delhi has 525 virus-stricken patients.

Cases in neighboring Jammu Kashmir Union Territory are also on the rise, as so far 109 positive cases have been found. 3 were reported yesterday only. In Haryana 110 cases have been reported, while in Punjab 79 have found positive of coronavirus. Uttrakhand has 31 cases so far, while Union Territory Chandigarh has reported 18 cases and Ladakh 14 positive cases.