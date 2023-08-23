Amid the ongoing catastrophe in Himachal Pradesh triggered by incessant rainfall and subsequent devastation, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla has taken a proactive stance, urging for immediate and substantial relief measures. Shukla’s call comes as the state battles the aftermath of torrential rains that have wreaked havoc on its infrastructure, claimed lives, and displaced numerous families.

Shukla, who holds the role of Congress Himachal coordinator, has made a fervent appeal to the Government of India to declare the situation in the state as a national disaster. Drawing a poignant parallel to past instances like the Kedarnath disaster and the Bhuj earthquake, he has underscored the need for the central government to step in with an efficient relief package on a monumental scale.

Currently, the government has provided a relief sum of Rs 200 crore. However, Shukla’s plea is far more substantial: he has advocated for a relief allocation of Rs 10,000 crore, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. He has further called upon citizens across the country to contribute to Himachal’s recovery efforts, extending his appeal to the nation’s collective consciousness.

भारत सरकार से हमारी मांग है कि वो हिमाचल प्रदेश की घटना को राष्ट्रीय आपदा घोषित करें।



जिस तरह से केदारनाथ में तबाही हुई थी और भुज में भूकंप आया था, उसी तर्ज पर केंद्र सरकार को हिमाचल में भी राहत पैकज देना चाहिए।



सरकार ने अभी तक सिर्फ 200 करोड़ रुपए दिए हैं, लेकिन हम 10 हजार… pic.twitter.com/nCMDYlw9Kw — Congress (@INCIndia) August 23, 2023

Addressing the media, Rajeev Shukla, who also holds the pivotal position of Himachal Congress in-charge, stressed the criticality of the central government’s involvement in acknowledging the severity of the ongoing crisis. He has sought the declaration of a national disaster, echoing the sentiments of citizens grappling with the aftermath of unprecedented floods and landslides.

Shukla has also implored the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, to facilitate MPs’ access to Local Area Development Funds for contributing to Himachal Pradesh’s relief efforts. The Congress leader is leaving no stone unturned to garner support and immediate assistance for the beleaguered state.

हिमाचल के इतिहास में ऐसी भयानक तबाही आज तक नहीं हुई।



राज्य में अब तक 330 जानें जा चुकी हैं और 12,000 घर तबाह हो चुके हैं। तकरीबन 13 हजार करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है।



यहां करीब 75,000 पर्यटक और 17,000 गाड़ियां फंसी थीं, जिन्हें हिमाचल सरकार ने 48 घंटे में सुरक्षित निकाल लिया… pic.twitter.com/OtuUOe8QXX — Congress (@INCIndia) August 23, 2023

Highlighting the magnitude of the disaster, Shukla revealed that the state has experienced a toll of 330 lives lost, with 35 individuals still missing in the wake of the calamity. Furthermore, a staggering 12,000 homes have been destroyed, and a comprehensive assessment places the financial loss at a staggering Rs 13,000 crore. The torrential rains have also taken a toll on the state’s infrastructure, with crucial national highways swept away, exacerbating the recovery process.

Himachal Pradesh has been grappling with multiple waves of rainfall-induced havoc. Starting from July 7 to 15, then from August 10 to 14, and yet again, the state has been thrust into a cycle of devastation. Shukla highlighted the state government’s efforts to ensure the safety of citizens, citing the evacuation of 75,000 tourists and 17,000 vehicles within a span of 48 hours during the July deluge.