Shimla: Jeevan Dhara, a mobile Primary Health Centre- Health and Wellness Centre, has proved beneficial as 955 camps have been organised, about 32,569 OPD screening and 17,778 lab tests have been done so far.

The 10 Jeevan Dhara vans are providing its services in seven districts viz. Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Chamba, Kullu, Sirmaur and Solan.

With the evolving situation of Covid-19, all the ten Jeevan Dhara have been deployed for Rapid Antigen Testing. About 12,140 tests have been performed by Jeevan Dhara in seven different districts of the State from 11th May 2021 to 7th July 2021. During this period, there is one Jeevan Dhara deployed in Chamba which performed 672 tests in District Chamba, 1652 tests in Kangra, 1668 tests in Kullu, 2562 tests in Mandi, 1803 tests in Shimla, 2719 tests in Solan and 1,064 tests in Sirmaur have been performed under Jeevan Dhara.

The Jeevan Dhara provide health care services in the unfavourable topography of the hilly state of Himachal. The service was started on 18th November 2020.

The Jeevan Dhara provides free consultation by Medical Officer, free drugs and screening for hypertension, diabetes and cancer. It also provides outpatient services besides routine antenatal check-ups in the area of operation along with IEC sessions on a range of health topics.