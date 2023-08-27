Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Bold Step to Safeguard Forest Resources

In a strategic bid to effectively tackle the persistent issue of timber smuggling in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued a groundbreaking directive to amalgamate forest department outposts with police outposts. Chairing a pivotal meeting of the Forest Department, the Chief Minister emphasized the urgent need to incorporate cutting-edge technology, including comprehensive CCTV surveillance, at these joint outposts, with the primary goal of staunching the illegal timber trade.

Highlighting the far-reaching consequences of timber smuggling on the state’s revenue, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu underscored the importance of proactive measures to combat this unlawful activity. The integration of forest and police outposts is anticipated to bolster surveillance capabilities and facilitate a more resolute approach against timber theft.

Himachal’s lush forests are often hailed as the lungs of Northern India, playing a pivotal role in providing abundant fresh air and life-enabling oxygen. Trees, standing as invaluable assets to the state, have recently faced the brunt of torrential rains, leading to considerable damage and subsequent losses. The Chief Minister underscored the urgency for the forest department to swiftly clear the forested areas of uprooted trees, ensuring proper and responsible disposal measures.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sukhu conducted an exhaustive review of the operational plans pertaining to the harvesting of Khair Trees across five distinct forest divisions within the state. He urged the Forest Department to proactively execute these plans in a time-bound manner, with particular emphasis on the post-monsoon period. The Supreme Court’s approval for silviculture felling of Khair trees in five forest divisions—Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Nalagarh, and Kutlaihar—back in May of this year was also highlighted as a significant step toward sustainable forest management.

The integrated approach of combining forest and police outposts, coupled with the Chief Minister’s proactive measures, is poised to significantly elevate the state’s ability to counter timber smuggling and safeguard its invaluable forest resources.