Positivity rate more than double in the second wave

Shimla: The second wave in Himachal turned out to be harsher than the first wave, as average single day cases were almost eight times more.

A spokesperson of the Health department said here today that in a recent comparison conducted by the health department between the first wave and the second wave of Covid-19, it was found that the second wave has been harsher in the state.

He said that the number of cases in the first wave from March 2020 to 23rd February 2021 were 58403, which were 135521 in second wave till 4 May 2021.

The average number of cases reported in first wave per day was 171, while in the second wave it was 1342 per day, which is almost 8 times, indicating that the second wave has been harsher.

He said that the positivity rate also increased to more than double in the second wave.

There have been 2262 deaths in the second wave till 4 May 2021 as compared to the first wave in which 982 people had succumbed to Covid-19.

He further added that out of total deaths in the state, 69.7 percent deaths have occurred in the second wave. The mean age of deaths in the second wave was 61 years as compared to the first wave which was 64.2 years.

“The case fatality rate registered in the first wave was 1.68 percent as compared to 1.67 percent in the second wave. Around 70 percent of the people who lost their lives in the first wave had co-morbidities, whereas in the second wave only 41.6% of such cases were seen,” he said.

The spokesperson informed that 8.95 percent of the patients died at home in the second wave whereas in the first wave it was 5.09 percent.

There was not much difference in the percentage of the hospital deaths that occurred in the first wave and the second wave, which indicates that the state government had taken timely measures to provide beds, oxygen, Remedesivir, steroids and other drugs, he claimed.

The spokesperson further disclosed that the number of cases and positivity is on the decline in the state.

“In the last 5 days, the state has registered a positivity rate of around 6 percent. However, there is still need to excercise caution and practice Covid Appropriate Behaviour which consists of proper use of mask, hand hygiene and social distancing along with Covid-19 vaccination,” said the spokesperson.