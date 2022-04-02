New Delhi: The National Commission for Women has launched an Anti-Human Trafficking Cell on Saturday to improve effectiveness in tackling cases of human trafficking, raising awareness among women and girls, capacity building and training of Anti Trafficking Units and increasing responsiveness of law enforcement agencies.

The Cell has been set up with an aim of increasing awareness among law enforcement officials and facilitating their capacity building. The Cell will conduct Gender Sensitization Training and Workshops in combating human trafficking for police officers and for prosecutors at the regional, state and district levels.

The complaints related to human trafficking received by the Commission will be addressed by Anti-Human Trafficking Cell.

The Commission has observed that some of the major issues faced in combating trafficking include lack of rehabilitation for victims and insensitive attitude towards trafficked survivors and their families. Therefore, the Cell will improve the monitoring mechanism and encourage government agencies regarding measures being adopted for the prevention of trafficking and rehabilitation of victims.

The Cell will also help survivors of trafficking in rebuilding their lives by providing them with need-based training and by organizing capacity building programs for them to prevent the re-traumatization of victims.