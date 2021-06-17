Shimla: The state health department has reported 292 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Kangra recorded 84 cases followed by Mandi 59, Chamba 34 and Shimla district tested 32 new cases.

585 Covid patients have recuperated across the state and now active caseloads have dropped to 3,430 in the state. 158 patients recovered in Kangra and 105 in Mandi district.

10 patients have succumbed to the Covid in the state and now total Covid mortalities have reached 3408 in the state.

So far, 1,99,699 have affected from the Covid in the state and of which 1,92,841 gave fully recovered from the virus.