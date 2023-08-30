Shimla – Amid growing concerns over rising inflation in Himachal Pradesh, the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dr. Rajeev Bindal, has criticized the Congress party for its failure to fulfil promises made to the people. In a scathing statement, Dr. Bindal accused Congress of bringing inflation to the state and demanded an immediate rollback of the recent price hikes in diesel and pulses.

Dr. Bindal asserted that the Congress, which came to power with lofty guarantees for the citizens of Himachal Pradesh, has failed to deliver on its commitments. He highlighted the recent increases in diesel prices, which saw two successive hikes of 3 and 3.5 rupees. These hikes not only burden consumers at the pump but also contribute to the overall rise in transportation costs, ultimately fuelling inflation.

Furthermore, Dr. Bindal expressed concern over the government’s decision to raise the prices of pulses in depots governed by the Public Distribution System (PDS). He pointed out that this move directly impacts approximately 19.5 lakh families across the state, a situation that exacerbates the hardships faced by citizens during these challenging times. Rather than seeking relief, the people are grappling with mounting costs of essential commodities.

Dr. Bindal criticized the Congress-led government for its lack of responsiveness and called for the immediate reversal of the diesel and pulses price hikes. He asked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take note of the central government’s decision, citing the example of the recent reduction in the rates of domestic gas cylinders. The BJP leader highlighted the significant relief provided to the general public, along with the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana, through a reduction of Rs 200 and Rs 400, respectively.

Drawing attention to a particular unfulfilled promise, Dr Bindal pointed out that women in the state are still awaiting the monthly assistance of Rs 1500 pledged by Congress leaders during the state elections.