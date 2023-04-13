Shimla: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its first list of 24 candidates for the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) elections. The party has chosen to field several outgoing women councillors again in many unreserved wards. Among the notable candidates are former Mayor Satya Kaundal, who will be contesting from the Sanjauli MC ward, and Kiran Bawa, who has been fielded from Boileauganj.

Other candidates include Saroj Thakur Ruldubhatta, Sapna Kashyap Annadale, Shelly Thakur Summerhill, Meenakshi Goyal Tutu, Nirmala Chauhan Majyath, Alka Kanwar Kachchighati, Hema Kashyap Nabha, Kalyan Dhiman Fagli, Bittu Pana Krishnanagar, Bharti Sood Lower Bazar, Banmore Anoop Vaid, Sanjauli Chowk Satya Kaundal, Kamlesh Mehta Upper Dhalli, Lower Dhalli Seema, Shanti Vihar Devendra Sharma, Bhattakufar Sushant Chauhan, Kamal Thakur Sangti, Kasumpati Rachna Jheena Sharma, Chhota Shimla Sanjeev Chauhan, Vikasnagar Rama Kumari, Kangnadhar Renu Chauhan, New Shimla Nisha Thakur, and Pooranmal from Khalini.

However, the BJP is still struggling to finalize its candidates for 10 wards, including Bharadi, Kaithu, Tutikandi, Rambazar, Jakhu, Engineghar, Malyana, Pantaghati, Patyog, and Kanlog. The party leaders discussed candidates for all 34 wards in the meeting, but only managed to finalize 24 candidates by 10 pm. The remaining candidates are expected to be announced after another meeting on Thursday.