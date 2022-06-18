Shimla: On the line of BJP’s successful Poll Booth Management Drive, Himachal Pradesh Congress is also working on the same pattern and launching a ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot’ drive on June 25.

Senior Congress leader Ram Lal Thakur, while addressing mediapersons here on Friday informed that the party would launch a ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot’ drive from Solan on June 25.

Ram Lal Thakur added that the ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot’ campaign was being launched to gear up booth-level workers, as part of preparations for the Assembly elections.

“We have decided that programs will be first held at the district level,” the Congress leader said and further added that on 25 June Campaign would be started at Solan and on June 26 in Sirmour districts.

Party has dictated all legislatures; office-bearers and the heads of frontal organisations be present at the launch of the campaign.