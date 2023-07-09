Devastating Impact: Heavy Monsoon Rainfall Brings Flooding and Landslides; Roads, Drinking Water Schemes Closed Across Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: The monsoon rain in Himachal Pradesh has shattered all previous records, with the district of Sirmaur experiencing an unprecedented downpour of 400mm. This extraordinary figure surpasses any recorded rainfall in the history of the region during the monsoon season. The state, as a whole, has witnessed a significant surge in rainfall, causing widespread impact and raising concerns among residents and authorities.

Typically, the average rainfall in district Sirmaur during the monsoon season is around 259.3mm. However, this year’s rainfall has recorded 400mm rain, which is a staggering 56 per cent higher than the normal average. The intensity of the rainfall has resulted in flooding, landslides, and considerable disruption to daily life in the district.

The situation is not isolated to Sirmaur alone. Other districts in Himachal Pradesh, such as Solan and Mandi, have also witnessed heavy rainfall, with precipitation figures crossing the 300mm mark. Solan has recorded a rainfall of 374.2mm, surpassing the district’s average by 80 per cent. Mandi, too, has seen a notable increase, with rainfall reaching 335.7mm, exceeding the district’s average by 34 per cent. Additional districts, including Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, and Una, have reported rainfall figures that surpass the normal averages as well.

The consequences of intense rainfall have been severe. The state’s infrastructure has been significantly impacted, resulting in the closure of vital schemes and roads. The Jal Shakti Department has been forced to close down 1,694 drinking water schemes out of a total of 2,044 closed schemes, leading to a severe water crisis across Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, 312 irrigation schemes, 10 flood schemes, and 28 sewerage schemes have been shut down, exacerbating the situation further.

The losses incurred by various government departments due to the monsoon calamities have been substantial. The Public Works Department has reported a loss of Rs 204 crore, followed by the Jal Shakti Department with an estimated loss of Rs 127 crore. The Electricity Board suffered a loss of Rs 0.92 crore, while the Horticulture Department and Urban Development Department reported losses of Rs 26 crore and Rs 0.38 crore, respectively.

Tragically, the heavy monsoon rains have also led to the loss of lives. At present, the death toll stands at 45 individuals, with an additional loss of 354 animals and birds. Furthermore, 70 houses have been destroyed, further compounding the impact on affected communities.

In response to the situation, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert, advising residents to exercise caution in the face of the ongoing torrential rains. The Disaster Management Authority has also been proactive in sending SMS alerts to keep the public informed and advise them on necessary safety measures. The forecast indicates that rainfall is expected to persist until July 14, further intensifying concerns about the potential for additional damage and risks.