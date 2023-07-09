In view of heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions over the last two days, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced the closure of all government and private schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, as well as government and private colleges affiliated with Himachal Pradesh University and Sardar Patel University.

The closure will be in effect for the next two days, specifically on the 10th and 11th of July, 2023.

The safety and well-being of students and staff members remain a top priority, and authorities have advised all educational institutions to ensure the security of their students and employees during this period. The closure applies specifically to schools and colleges governed by the aforementioned educational boards. However, private schools in the state, which are affiliated with other education boards such as CBSE and ICSE, have been granted the autonomy to make their own decisions regarding closure based on their individual circumstances, such as ongoing exams and local weather conditions.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the need for precautionary measures in light of the weather forecast. The state government has alerted the concerned district administrations to take necessary safety precautions and raise public awareness about the impending adverse weather conditions.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sukhu urged the people of Himachal Pradesh to exercise caution and refrain from venturing close to rivers and streams. He stressed the importance of remaining vigilant during these challenging weather conditions as advised by the meteorological department. The Chief Minister also appealed to the public to cooperate fully with the district administration and adhere to the advisories issued by the authorities, ensuring their own safety and the safety of others.