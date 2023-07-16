In a devastating incident on the Leh-Shikwari road in the Seraj area, a pregnant woman and her husband lost their lives after their car plunged into a deep gorge. The accident also resulted in severe injuries to three individuals, including a child. The victims were rushed to Medical College Nerchowk after receiving initial medical aid. Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the accident after registering a report.

The unfortunate event unfolded when the pregnant woman, hailing from Thacha Dhar, was being taken home in a vehicle after visiting Thunag Hospital for a checkup. Tragically, the driver lost control of the car, leading to a fatal descent into a 200-meter-deep gorge along the Leh-Shikwari road. The pregnant woman and her husband succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while three other occupants of the vehicle sustained severe injuries.

Authorities swiftly responded to the accident, with police arriving at the site promptly to secure the deceased bodies and commence necessary procedures. The injured individuals received immediate medical attention before being transferred to Nerchowk Hospital for further treatment. The police have identified the deceased couple as Lata Devi and Khem Singh, whereas the injured parties are Chandramani, Sanjay Kumar and a child named Rudra. The shocking incident has sent shockwaves throughout the entire region.