In anticipation of the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections, Dr. Rajeev Bindal, the State President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh, has taken a strategic step towards bolstering the party’s preparations. With an eye on the future, Dr. Bindal has announced the expansion of his team of office bearers, comprising a diverse group of leaders entrusted with key responsibilities.

The team includes a total of nine Vice-Presidents, three General Secretaries, seven Secretaries, ten Spokespersons, one Media Incharge and seven Co-Media Incharges, who will collaborate to advance the party’s agenda and secure a strong footing for the BJP in the state.

Understanding the significance of youth and women’s representation in politics, Dr. Bindal has appointed Tilak Raj as the Yuva Morcha President and Vandana Yogi as the Mahila Morcha President.

The State Vice-Presidents comprise a distinguished group of individuals, including former minister Virender Kanwar, MLA Pawan Kajal, MLA Hansraj, former ministers Dr. Rajeev Saijal and Govind Thakur, along with former Mahila Morcha president Rashmidhar Sood, Payal Vaidya, Sanjeev Katwal and Rajeev Bhardwaj.

To enhance the party’s organizational strength and efficiency, Dr. Bindal has entrusted the responsibilities of State General Secretaries to Dr. Sikandar Kumar, Trilok Kapoor and Bihari Lal Sharma.

Bindal appointed MLA Vinod Kumar, Vishal Chauhan, Dr. Sanjay Thakur, Narendra Atri, Sumit Sharma, Daisy Thakur and Munish Chauhan State Secretaries.

Kamaljit Sood will oversee the role of State Treasurer, ensuring transparent financial management and resource allocation.

To effectively communicate the party’s vision and messages to the public, Dr. Bindal has appointed 10 spokespersons, consisting of Rakesh Sharma, Mahendra Dharmani, Umesh Sharma, Baldev Tomar, Ajay Rana, Balbir Verma, Sandipani Bhardwaj, Vivek Sharma, Chetan Bragta, and Vinod Thakur.

Karan Nanda will lead the media team as the State Media Incharge, with Pyaar Singh, Sanjay Sharma, Amit Sood, Rajya Thakur, Vishwa Chakshu, Sudeep Mahajan, and Rama Thakur working as Co-Media Incharges, ensuring effective dissemination of information and maintaining an active media presence.

The newly appointed Office Secretary Pramod Thakur, Office Assistant Secretary Kiran Bawa, and Sapna Kashyap will provide essential support to the party’s office operations.