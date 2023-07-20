Himachal Pradesh University has announced the results of the BA final year examination for the undergraduate degree course, conducted in April and May. Similar to the previous declarations for B.Com and B.Sc final year results, the university has opted not to release merit lists for the BA results as well. However, the announcement has left students seeking clarity and answers regarding their performance.

Out of a total of 18,048 students who appeared for the BA final year exam, only 73.48 percent have managed to pass. The Controller of Examinations, Dr. JS Negi, confirmed that students can access their results by using their login IDs on the university’s website.

Despite the declaration of results, the gazette notification for all three courses, including B.Com, B.Sc, and BA, has not been released yet. The university stated that the BA final year result faced some challenges due to discrepancies in awarding marks, names and roll numbers for many students. As a result, the complete result has not been prepared, leading to the delay in publishing the merit list.

According to sources, the BA final year results were uploaded late at night on Tuesday, but several concerned branches were unaware of the announcement even by the following Wednesday. This lack of communication has left students and faculty members inquiring about their stuck results, seeking clarification and resolution.