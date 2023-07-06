The monsoon has regained strength in Himachal Pradesh after a sluggish phase, bringing renewed hope for abundant rainfall in the coming days. The latest forecast from the Meteorological Center Shimla predicts heavy downpours across the state for the next five days, prompting authorities to issue a yellow alert and urge precautionary measures.

Dr. Surendra Pal, Director of the Meteorological Center Shimla, emphasized the persistence of heavy rains throughout the region. He appealed to both residents and tourists to exercise caution and refrain from approaching rivers and drains to prevent any untoward incidents. Dr Pal also warned of possible road closures due to the anticipated deluge, advising individuals to plan their activities considering the prevailing weather conditions.

In the past week, the monsoon had weakened in Himachal Pradesh, resulting in a significant shortfall of rainfall. Between June 27 and July 3, the state experienced a 36 percent below-normal rainfall, with only Shimla and Sirmaur districts receiving relatively adequate precipitation. Strikingly, the Lahaul-Spiti district didn’t receive a single drop of rain during this period.