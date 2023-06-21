15,000 ‘Apda Mitra’ and State Volunteers Ready for Monsoon Rescue Operations

With the monsoon season approaching in Himachal Pradesh, the State Government is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of its residents. Principal Secretary of Revenue, Onkar Chand Sharma, chaired a meeting organized by the disaster management cell, emphasizing the importance of preparedness and swift action.

Real-time and reliable information plays a crucial role in emergency response, as it enables quick decision-making. The meeting emphasized the significance of gathering and disseminating real-time data on water levels, earthquakes, cloud bursts, and other natural disasters to prevent loss of life and property.

To meet these goals, Principal Secretary Sharma highlighted the SACHET app developed by the National Disaster Management Authority. The app provides weather-related alerts and guidance on appropriate actions during emergencies.

Sharma directed departments to collaborate with the dam, power plant, and river management authorities to obtain timely information on water levels, landslides, and dam releases. This information allows for the identification of vulnerable areas and prompt alerts to response teams.

To minimize risks, Sharma stressed the importance of monitoring illegal mining, which can cause road damage and landslides. Departments were instructed to maintain drains and ensure the availability of necessary equipment in high-risk areas.

During the monsoon season, collapsed infrastructure, flooding, and power outages can disrupt daily life. Sharma urged departments to swiftly address these issues and provide aid and relief funds without delay. Vulnerable areas were advised to stock essential items for emergencies.

With over 15,000 ‘Apda Mitra’ and state volunteers ready to assist, along with dedicated emergency response forces, the state is well-prepared for rescue operations during the monsoon. Training programs and safety drills will further enhance preparedness.

Sharma also emphasized the importance of small dams adhering to safety guidelines and the need for data entry on the National Disaster Management Information System for efficient financial operations.