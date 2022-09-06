Shimla: As many as 309 persons were killed while the state suffered a loss of Rs 1,915.15 as a result of heavy rainfall during this year’s monsoon season.

While total deaths are less as compared to 2021, this year the state has suffered more loss. In 2021, total 476 deaths occurred during the monsoon season while the state suffered a total loss of Rs 1,151.72 crores.

As per the official data, at least 153 persons were killed in road accidents, five were killed due to flash floods, 19 were killed due to landslides, five due to cloud bursts, 32 as a result of drowning, 42 due to rock/tree felling while 53 died due to other reasons. Also, 600 persons were injured and nine went missing during the season.

Total 63 road accidents, 65 flash floods, 79 landslides, 13 cloudbursts, 42 tree/rock felling incidents and 14 drowning incidents were reported during the season (Jun 29-Sep 5).

Apart from this, 172 houses were fully damaged while 858 were partially damaged. Heavy rain also damaged 797 cowsheds and 167 shops.

Despite witnessing a 6% rain deficit, the state has suffered a huge amount of human and monetary loss.

Amongst the 12 districts, Shimla and Kullu witnessed the highest amount of rainfall during this year’s monsoon season. Both the districts received 35 % rainfall between June to September.

With 66% deficit, Lahaul and Spiti district witnessed the least amount of rain during this year’s monsoon season followed by Kinnaur and Sirmour districts, that recorded 35% rain deficit.