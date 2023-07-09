Colleges in Himachal Pradesh have released the first merit list for admission to undergraduate programs. The merit list includes both private and government degree colleges affiliated with HPU Shimla and SPU Mandi. Following an online application process that took place from June 30 to July 8, the first merit list was uploaded to the colleges’ websites.

Candidates who find their names on the first merit list are advised to secure their spots by completing the fee submission process between July 10 and 12. Meanwhile, colleges are gearing up to release a second merit list on July 12 at 5 pm to fill any remaining vacant seats.

To ensure a seamless transition into college life, colleges have scheduled comprehensive orientation sessions from July 15 to 17 for all newly admitted students. The upcoming academic session is set to commence on July 18.

In parallel, the University College of Business Studies (UCBS) has unveiled the first merit list specifically for subsidized seats in the esteemed BBA course. Following an extensive selection process involving group discussions and interviews, the merit list has been promptly published on the university’s official website. Aspiring students featured in the category-wise merit list must complete their fee submissions by July 15. Additionally, UCBS plans to release a second merit list to fill any remaining vacant seats, optimizing seat utilization within the program.