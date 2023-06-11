Manali, Bilaspur, Palampur, Nahan and Karsog to benefit from the pact

In a major stride towards prioritizing sanitation and efficient water management, the State Government has joined forces with the French Development Agency, Agence Francaise de Development (AFD), to revolutionize sewerage and drinking water facilities in five towns. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for an Rs. 817.12 crore project that aims to elevate infrastructure and services in Manali, Bilaspur, Palampur, Nahan, and Karsog.

Recognizing the critical role of a robust sewerage system in achieving optimal sanitation, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that while providing clean drinking water remains a top priority, the significance of an efficient sewerage system cannot be underestimated. The entire community’s water usage flows back as sewage, carrying with it the waste generated from daily living. If not properly collected, treated, and disposed of, this untreated sewage can pose severe water pollution challenges.

The MoU entails a substantial financial commitment, with AFD contributing Rs. 612 crore and the State Government allocating Rs. 204.85 crore. The project’s objectives encompass improving the drinking water supply in Manali and Palampur, developing state-of-the-art sewerage facilities across all five towns, and implementing cutting-edge technologies within sewerage treatment plants to enable the reuse of treated effluent for agricultural and industrial purposes.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted that the project’s scope extends beyond immediate improvements, aiming to enhance the environmental condition of water sources, mitigate water-borne diseases, and ensure the provision of sanitation facilities that adhere to local regulations and international best practices. Furthermore, the initiative seeks to establish financial sustainability within the drinking water and sanitation sector.

The project will be executed in two well-planned phases. The initial phase, with a total cost of Rs. 425.85 crore, will see AFD funding Rs. 340 crore. The commencement of the second phase, with a total project cost of Rs. 371 crore, is scheduled 18 months after the initiation of the first phase, with AFD contributing Rs. 272 crore.

Over the course of three years, the project aims to deliver house service connections to beneficiaries in the five towns and design cutting-edge sewerage treatment plants. These measures will not only significantly improve sanitation facilities but also foster sustainable practices by promoting the reuse of treated effluent for agricultural and industrial purposes.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed confidence in the project’s potential to create a lasting impact, providing the residents of Manali, Bilaspur, Palampur, Nahan, and Karsog with improved sanitation facilities and access to high-quality drinking water. By prioritizing water resource management and implementing advanced technologies, the government is taking significant strides towards building a healthier and more sustainable future.

As the project takes shape, the State Government and the French Development Agency are fully committed to working hand in hand to ensure the successful realization of their shared vision for clean, safe, and sustainable living conditions in these five towns. This collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in transforming the landscape of sanitation and water management, setting the stage for a brighter and healthier future for the communities involved.