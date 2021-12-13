“Long period of slavery broke our confidence in such a way that we lost faith in our own creation. Today, from this thousands-year-old Kashi, I call upon every countryman – create with full confidence, innovate, do it in an innovative way”

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi on Monday.

PM Modi prayed at the Kaal Bhairav Temple and Kashi Vishvanath Dham in Kashi. He also took a holy dip in the river Ganga.

माँ गंगा की गोद में उनके स्नेह ने कृतार्थ कर दिया। ऐसा लगा जैसे माँ गंगा की कलकल करती लहरें विश्वनाथ धाम के लिए आशीर्वाद दे रही हैं।



हर हर महादेव।



हर हर महादेव।

हर हर गंगे।

Starting his address with pranam at the feet of ‘Nagar Kotwal’ (Lord Kaal Bhairav), the Prime Minister said nothing special happens without his blessings. The Prime Minister sought the lord’s blessings for the countrymen.

The Prime Minister cited Puranas which say that as soon as one enters Kashi, one becomes free from all bondage.

“Blessings of Lord Vishweshwara, a supernatural energy awakens our inner soul as soon as we come here”.

He added that this whole new complex of Vishwanath Dham is not just a grand building. This is a symbol of the Sanatan culture of India. It is a symbol of our spiritual soul. This is a symbol of India’s antiquity, traditions, India’s energy and dynamism. The Prime Minister said

“When one comes here, they will see not only faith but will also feel the glory of the past here. How antiquity and novelty come alive together. How the inspirations of the ancient are giving direction to the future, we are witnessing this very vividly in Vishwanath Dham complex,”

Dwelling on the glory of Kashi, the Prime Minister said that Kashi is imperishable and is under the patronage of Lord Shiva. He expressed his gratitude to every worker in the construction of this grand complex. PM Modi had his lunch with the workers who worked for the construction of the Dham.

The Prime Minister also lauded the artisans, people associated with the construction, administration and those families who had their homes here. Along with all this, he also congratulated the UP government, Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath, who toiled relentlessly to complete the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project.

The Prime Minister said the invaders attacked this city, tried to destroy it. The city is witness to the history of Aurangzeb’s atrocities and his terror. Who tried to change civilization by the sword, Who tried to crush the culture with fanaticism. But the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world. If there is an Aurangzeb, said the Prime Minister, Shivaji is also there. If any Salar Masood comes, then brave warriors like King Suheldev make him taste the might of India’s unity. And even during the British era, the people of Kashi knew what happened to Hastings, said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister went on describing the grace and importance of Kashi. He remarked

“Kashi is not a matter of mere words, it is a creation of sensations. Kashi is that – where awakening is life; Kashi is that – where death is also a festival; Kashi is that – where truth is the culture; Kashi is where love is tradition.”

The Prime Minister said that the dedication of Kashi Vishwanath Dham will give a decisive direction to India and will lead to a brighter future. This complex is a witness of our capability and our duty. With determination and concerted thought, nothing is impossible. The Prime Minister said

“Indians have the power to make the unimaginable come true. We know Tapasya, know penance and we know how to spend day and night for the country. No matter how big the challenge, we Indians can defeat it together”.

The Prime Minister said today’s India is reviving its lost heritage. Here in Kashi, Mata Annapurna herself resides. He expressed happiness that the statue of Mother Annapurna, which was stolen from Kashi, has now been re-established in Kashi after a wait of a century.