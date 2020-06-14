Shimla: Capital city has tested 4 new Coronavirus cases and now active cases have jumped to 8 now. All 4 virus cases are from HP Colony Sanjauli.

As per district administration information, all patients have history of travelling from South West Delhi and are relative of positive tested person on 11 June. All were put Home quarantine.

Local residents have raised question over the decision of Home Quarantine of people returning from the infected zone. One such resident Bhagat Negi has commented on the DC Shimla social media page. He commented

“Very sad. They are from Delhi and have purchased set in HB colony. Sirji, if you remember I had protested for his home quarantine whereas Doctors at Shoghi had suggested for institutional quarantine as he was noticed jumping home quarantine protocol. Your office has shifted him but, in the meantime, his four family members came from Delhi. They all has now tested positive. Kindly ensure that such people such not be allowed to enter in the State from Red or doubtful zones.”

Another resident Ashish Negi demanded to seal the area. He said

“Sad news for whole Shimla and our neighborhood as well. Sir a general question why the area is not getting sealed on precaution basis as we see in other districts in and around Himachal 3 kms area (Containment zone) gets sealed whenever a covid report of a person comes positive. Why only the building is getting sealed not the whole are.”

Many other residents have echoed their voice and demanded district administration to ensure proper implementation of norms.

Meanwhile, state has crossed 500 positive cases. As per official report, state has tested 16 fresh positive coronavirus cases taking a tally to 502. Ten cases were reported from Kangra, four from Shimla and one each in Solan and Sirmaur.

Now Kangra district has total 138 cases, highest in Himachal, with 63 positive virus cases. Hamirpur has 131 total cases and 34 active virus cases. Shimla total cases has jumped to 19 now.

Official figure suggest that the 309 patients have fully recovered and at present 176 are active virus cases in the state.