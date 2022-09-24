Shimla: Congress MLA Anirudh Singh on Friday blamed the state government for misleading the youth by announcing recruitments just before the elections.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, Singh said that as elections approach near, the government is acting like a well-wisher of the youth by announcing new recruitments even when the Code of Conduct can be implemented at any time.

He said that the youth of the state were betrayed as the police constable recruitment exam’s question papers were leaked. He said that the government had announced a CBI inquiry to cool down the matter but nothing has happened since.

He also lashed out at the state government for overturning its decisions and said that the state government is actually being run by bureaucrats. He said that all the decisions are being made by the bureaucrats.

“The present state government has overturned its 200 notifications during its entire tenure” he added.

Singh said that BJP is misleading the people by making false promises. He said that the Central and State government had promised to construct 69 National Highways in the state, but in reality, the government has even failed to conduct surveys of these highways.

He further said that the state government has failed in controlling cement companies, as a result, rates of cement have skyrocketed in the state.

Singh also accused CM Jai Ram Thakur of ignoring Kasumpti Legislative Assembly Constituency. He said that CM never did anything to develop the Kasumpati constituency instead he put many projects initiated by him on the back burner.