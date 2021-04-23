State government chalks out Oxygen Contingency Plan

Shimla: In wake of a sudden surge of Covid-19 cases and the demand for oxygen likely to increase, the Himachal government has chalked out an Oxygen Contingency Plan.

This was disclosed by Cabinet Minister Suresh Bhardwaj while interacting with the media on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

Bhardwaj said, “Five new plants will be set up in the state that include oxygen plants for Deen Dayal Upadhaya hospital, Shimla and Dharamshala. Furthermore, requisition has been sent to the central government for 13 more oxygen plants.”

Except for Shimla and Dharamshala there is no saturation in any of the hospitals. Possibilities are being explored how to increase the bed capacity and to make available maximum beds in the hospitals in the state and oxygen supply has been discussed in detail view of the spike in Covid cases, he said.

It’s now being explored how to increase present bed capacity in hospitals in wake of a surge in Covid cases. How to make available maximum beds and which hospitals to provided where requisition in hospital could be sent and how much oxygen required was discussed in detail.

The state government has directed the Oxygen plants including two in Mandi and four in Baddi to provide oxygen supply only in the state so that there is no shortage of the same, said Bhardwaj.