Shimla: Responding to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur’s statement of the loan being taken by the State Government for lavish expenditure, Cabinet Ministers Rohit Thakur and Anirudh Singh advised Anurag Thakur to raise fingers at the previous BJP Government for crossing the limits of borrowings from the centre.

In a joint statement here on Monday, Cabinet Ministers claimed that the previous Jairam Thakur Government had left the State under whopping debt of ₹75000 crores, and the state government had to take a loan to repay the liabilities.

“The BJP government even denied the rights of the employees which have accumulated to ₹11000 crore,” Ministers responded to Anurag Thakur and further blamed the previous BJP Government for derailing the economy of the state by financial mismanagement and wasteful expenditure.

“What type of Double Engine ‘Sarkar’ was of BJP, which failed to garner any financial support from their senior central leadership sitting at the helm of governance”, questioned the Ministers. The previous BJP Government enjoyed the power, leaving mounting debt and the present Government was taking loans to repay the same, they affirmed.

During the State’s visit, the BJP central leadership always boasted of Himachal being a second home to them, “Double Engine ki Sarkar, pahaad par khoob tej daud rahi hai” (the double engine Government is running successfully in the State), but they utterly failed to get the special packages for the State to benefit the people, jibed the Ministers.

The Ministers advised BJP leadership to refrain from issuing statements having no base and think optimistically for the betterment of the people of the state.