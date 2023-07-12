The Executive Committee of the German Development Bank (KfW) funded Forest Eco-system Climate Proofing Project in Himachal Pradesh has granted its approval for an Annual Project Objective (APO) of Rs. 50.20 Crore for the financial year 2023-24. This significant development emerged during the 7th meeting of the Executive Committee in the HP Secretariat, Shimla.

During the meeting, Upasana Patiyal, CPD-cum-APCCF KfW project, provided an overview of the project, which was initiated in 2016. Initially slated for a six-year duration until December 2022, with an outlay of Rs. 308.45 crore, the project has now been extended for an additional three years until March 2026.

The Forest Eco-System Climate Proofing Project aims to combat forest degradation by eliminating invasive weeds such as Lantana from forest areas, rehabilitating these areas, enriching existing Bamboo zones, enhancing degraded Chir Pine forests with broad-leaved multipurpose tree species, rejuvenating spring catchment areas, and augmenting the income of forest-dependent communities in vulnerable landscapes.

Principal Secretary, Forests, Onkar Sharma emphasized the importance of capacity building among stakeholders, as the project is implemented through the involvement of local communities at the micro-level via Village Forest Management Committees (VFMCs). Sharma stressed the necessity of using high-quality planting material for the rehabilitation of degraded forest land.

Rajiv Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) HP, highlighted that the project covers 39 Forest Ranges and 9 Forest Divisions in Dharamshala and Chamba areas. He emphasized that the targets set for the project will be achieved through the active participation of local communities and the strengthening of field staff by the Forest Department.