In a bid to streamline its education system and improve resource allocation, Himachal Pradesh is taking decisive action to close 120 underutilized primary schools with only two students each. Following the successful closure of 117 schools with zero students, the state government is proactively addressing the issue of low student enrollment to ensure a more efficient and effective educational experience for all.

The move comes as part of Education Minister Rohit Thakur’s vision to enhance the quality of education in the state. The Directorate of Elementary Education has been tasked with identifying schools with minimal enrollment, and the comprehensive list will be presented during the upcoming cabinet meeting on July 25.

During the academic session of 2023-24, these 120 schools witnessed no new admissions, while some students transferred to other educational institutions. Consequently, the decision to close these schools aims to redirect resources where they are most needed, ensuring that students receive the best possible education.

Importantly, the teachers currently employed in these underutilized schools will be transferred to other schools across the state, maintaining the stability of the education workforce and preserving the invaluable expertise of these educators.