Shimla – Amidst the winter break, schools in Himachal Pradesh have resumed a new session starting today, marking the beginning of a week-long revision period. Teachers are geared up to focus their efforts on students who scored less than 50 percent marks in the previous academic term, aiming to provide them with extra support to enhance their understanding and performance.

In the initial 15 days of the month, schools will concentrate on imparting fundamental knowledge in Hindi, English, and Mathematics subjects. This period will also include assessments to gauge the students’ grasp of the previously covered material. The results of these assessments will be used to evaluate the students’ progress, and a comprehensive report will be generated to be shared with parents. The intent is to provide insights into the learning outcomes achieved during the revision phase.

Come March, schools will shift their focus to the introduction of the new class syllabus. The staggered approach ensures that students have a solid foundation before delving into new material.

Teachers have been tasked with the responsibility of consistently monitoring the learning outcomes of the students during this period. Additionally, under the ‘Nipun program’, teachers are required to upload students’ performance data in English and Hindi subjects on the designated mobile app by the 9th of every month. This initiative aims to streamline the tracking of students’ progress and provide valuable insights into their academic journey.

An interesting development is the introduction of English medium instruction for first and second-class students in schools, aiming to enhance language proficiency and adaptability from an early age.

The education department envisions that these measures will contribute to a more robust educational foundation, ultimately preparing students for the challenges of the academic year ahead. The emphasis on targeted support for underperforming students reflects a commitment to inclusive education, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.