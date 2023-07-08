Orange Alert issued as the state faces ongoing rainfall and infrastructure disruptions

In Himachal Pradesh, torrential rain wreaks havoc as landslides near Rahninala force closure of Rohtang Pass. The Border Roads Organization (BRO) rushes to restore the road, while vehicles rerouted via Koksar Atal Tunnel.

The monsoon rain shows no respite, with Kullu district enduring relentless showers throughout the day. Simultaneously, Shimla and Nahan awaken to the drumming of raindrops, as Shimla records a staggering 46 mm and Nahan a deluge of 62.8 mm. Anticipating further deluges, the Meteorological Center Shimla raises an orange alert for heavy rainfall across most regions of the state on Saturday and Sunday.

Adding to the cascade of chaos, Kasauli bears the brunt of a landslide, placing three under-construction buildings on the precipice of collapse. Tragically, one structure succumbs to the force of nature, while two others suffer substantial damage, triggering concerns for the safety of workers and residents.

Unrelenting landslides wreak havoc elsewhere, as the Kimmughat-Chakki Mor Road succumbs to debris, rendering it impassable. Meanwhile, the Kalka-Shimla National Highway bears the scars of the downpour, with stones and rubble strewn across multiple sections, forcing authorities to enforce closures for public safety.

Regrettably, the beleaguered state is slated to endure the inclement weather until July 11, further exacerbating the situation. A staggering 91 roads remain cut off, leaving communities isolated, while 69 power transformers lie lifeless, plunging many into darkness. Additionally, 73 drinking water schemes suffer disruptions, posing a threat to the access and availability of clean water. The downpour disrupts normal life, particularly in Kullu district, where residents grapple with the aftermath of incessant rainfall. The Aut-Banjar-Sainj Highway-305 stands obstructed, a victim of a severe landslide that compounds the region’s woes.

Amidst the heavy downpour, traversing Himachal Pradesh has turned treacherous. Highways once hailed as lifelines connecting the state have morphed into high-riskways. Commuters embarking on the Kalka-Shimla, Pathankot-Mandi, and Chandigarh-Manali national highways must exercise utmost caution as landslides and falling debris threaten their safety at every turn. Alarming concerns arise as the National Highway Authority of India and the construction company responsible for the four-lane road fail to install crucial direction indicators, further amplifying the peril faced by motorists and exacerbating the already hazardous conditions.