Petition to save BSNL by allotting 4G Spectrum and capital investment for expansion

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is facing tough time these days. From past few months State-owned telecommunications company has failed to pay its employees on time.

Successive Union Governments are being accused for virtually killing State-owned telecommunications company to give undue benefit to the private players. However, during its hay days, no one were complaining about the allocation of spectrum, but now many voices are coming for deliberately weakening BSNL for giving advantage to private communication firms.

It was being speculative that the Union Government will bail out BSNL, but finance ministry refused to came in for the rescue of loss-making telecommunication company. Which has put question mark over the future of BSNL. Over 1.7 lakh employees are giving their services in the state owned firm and now with irregular salary and bleak future most of them are in limbo to decide for their career.

It’s learned that after refusal from the finance ministry to part funds for the revival of BSNL, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is busy brainstorming on the security aspect of complete privatisation of the domestic telecom sector, besides persisting with the Centre to infuse the twin PSUs with fresh capital.

To save BSNL from possible closure, Change.org has filed a petition online and seeking 10000 votes. Change.org will then submit the petition with Prime Minister. The petition read

“BSNL, 100% owned by people of India, provided uninterrupted communication during all floods & disasters and saved many lives, Now declared incipient Sick & Struggling to expand the network & Implement the new technology. All other Telecom Service Providers are expanding their network and investing in new technologies. To avoid monopolistic competition, BSNL needs to be equipped with 4G Spectrum and sufficient capital Investment for network expansion. This will enable the public owned BSNL to realise Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a digital India.”

Petition has demanded to infuse sufficient capital investment and allocation of 4G Spectrum to avoid monopolistic competition.

You can sign petition here: Change.org