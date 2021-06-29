Shimla: A Private firm M/s SMPP Private India Ltd will manufacture tanks and artillery guns in Himachal Pradesh.

The Himachal Pradesh Government and M/s SMPP Private India Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs. 5000 crores for setting up of ammunition manufacturing facility in the State for tanks and artillery guns.

The MoU was signed by Director Industries Rakesh Prajapati on behalf of the State Government and Managing Director Dr. S.C. Kansal on behalf of the M/s SMPP Private Limited. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was present on the occasion.

The ammunition manufacturing facility project would provide direct and indirect employment to about 8500 persons.

Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Industries Ram Subhag Singh, Additional Chief Secretary J.C. Sharma, Joint Director, Industries Naresh Sharma, Executive Director, M/s SMPP Private India Ltd. Ashish Kansal and other senior officers were also present during MoU signing ceremony.