Shimla: A murder convict has escaped from the custody of police from Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla.

The convict identified as Gurminder Singh, resident of Fatehgarh, district Ludhiana, Punjab was brought to IGMC for a check-up by the police. On Saturday around 3:00 pm, he escaped from police custody while purchasing medicines.

Police went on high alert and started an all-out search operation. Police were is carrying search operations and have sealed the boundaries of their areas. Shimla police has also shared his pictures on social media and has directed the police personnel to stay alert.

Police is also checking CCTV footage to spot the accused. At the time of escape, he was wearing a blue colour jacket and a blue colour pant.

He was convicted of murdering a private school principal in Nalagarh and was kept in Nahan jail while he was under trial.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Mohit Chawla confirmed the report and said police is searching the accused and he will be arrested soon