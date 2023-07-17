Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has invited applications for its one-year Diploma Programme in Fruit and Vegetable Processing and Bakery Products for the academic session 2023-24. The programme, conducted by the university’s Department of Food Science and Technology, aims to equip students with practical skills to establish their own ventures in the field of food processing and bakery items.

The minimum educational requirement for admission to this diploma programme is Class 10+2 with a minimum of 40% marks, and there is no age limit for applicants. The deadline for submission of applications is August 4. The programme offers a total of 35 seats, and interested candidates can download the prospectus and application form from the university’s official website.

To complete the application process, candidates must provide copies of their Class 10 and 12 detailed marks sheets, a character certificate from the head of the last attended school or a gazetted officer, or the concerned Gram Panchayat Pradhan. Additionally, applicants must submit a self-attested copy of their reservation certificate (if applicable) and a bank draft of Rs 100 along with the admission form. The application form, along with the required documents, must be sent via registered or speed post to the Assistant Registrar (Academic) at the Office of the Registrar, Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture & Forestry, Nauni-Solan (HP)–173 230. Alternatively, applications can be submitted in person.

These diploma programmes present a unique opportunity for aspiring individuals to gain expertise in the lucrative field of fruit and vegetable processing, as well as bakery products. By providing practical training and knowledge, Dr. YS Parmar University is playing a crucial role in nurturing and empowering budding entrepreneurs in the food industry.

Aspiring applicants are encouraged to seize this chance and apply promptly to secure their spot in the Diploma Programme in Fruit and Vegetable Processing and Bakery Products. This comprehensive course offers a solid foundation for a successful career in the dynamic realm of food processing and bakery entrepreneurship.