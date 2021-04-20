Shimla: Ahead of the wedding season, the Himachal government has put a cap on guests at 50 during marriage functions.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur talking to media persons said that in wake of a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, it has been decided to fix the attendance of guests to 50 whether indoors or outdoors during wedding functions.

Besides, restrictions have already been put on social gatherings with numbers restricted to 50 only, he said, adding that it would be further reviewed on May 1.

According to the notification order released by the state government all social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political gatherings and other congregations are completely banned in the state, however only a maximum of 50 persons only will be allowed in gatherings related to marriages/funerals irrespective of location/venue from 22 April.

Furthermore, there will be total ban on entry of general public at large in the places of religious or worship from 23 April, however daily rituals or pooja as per the tradition will continue to be performed.

Inter-state and intra-state movement of public transport will be allowed subject to 50 percent of the seating capacity and adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, reads the order.