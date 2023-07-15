The Himachal Pradesh Board of Technical Education has encountered a significant number of vacant seats, with 1,411 seats remaining unfilled after the completion of the first phase of counselling for polytechnic institutes. Notably, the fields of electronics and civil engineering have the highest number of vacancies.

To address this shortfall, the Board of Technical Education has announced the commencement of the second phase of counselling. The counselling session is scheduled to take place on July 21, with selected candidates required to have their documents verified by July 25.

The counselling process, overseen by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Technical Education, aims to fill seats in 16 government and eight private polytechnic institutes across the state. Following the completion of the first phase, a significant number of seats have remained unoccupied across various polytechnic courses.

The Board of Technical Education has invited applications for the second phase of counselling until July 19. The online counselling session is scheduled for July 21, where the remaining vacant seats will be displayed on the website. It is noteworthy that candidates who did not appear for the polytechnic entrance exam in May are also eligible to participate in the second round of counselling.

In light of the postponed examinations due to heavy rains and floods, the Board of Technical Education has rescheduled the exams to commence from July 17. All engineering and pharmacy exams scheduled from July 10 to 15 were cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. With the improvement in weather and restoration of traffic, the Board has now released the revised schedule for the postponed examinations, which can be found on the board’s website.