Shimla: As the government employees get ready to gherao Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the state government has prohibited the employees from taking leave on March 3.

As per the order issued by Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, government employees cannot take leave as the budget session is going on.

Citing Civil Service Rules three and seven, the government has stated that it will deduct the salary of government employees who will be involved in any kind of protest, demonstration, gherao, strike, boycott or pen-down strike and taking mass leave and other such activities.

The order also states that the government can take disciplinary action and can file criminal cases against such employees. Action will also be taken if employees will give notice to the department for such activities.

Meanwhile, more than one lakh government employees are set to gherao the Legislative Assembly on Thursday in order to pressurize the government to restore the old pension schemes. On February 23, the government employees had also started a nine-day padyatra from Mandi to the state’s capital Shimla for the same.